A woman was charged with child abuse after being accused of "beating up her baby."

Barbara Delores Leon Guerrero Babauta, 30, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony and child abuse as a misdemeanor after police responded to an incident Tuesday, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Guam Police Department officers responding to the site of the complaint, on Swamp Road in Dededo, were told Babauta was "beating up her baby" by the grandmother of the 1-year-old.

Officers spoke with another woman who said that a half-hour before police arrived, Babauta was holding the child "by the hair on the top of her head and carrying her in front of her," the complaint stated.

"The defendant kicked (the child) in the back, buttocks area. (The child) fell to the ground, and the defendant threw a water bottle at (the child)," the complaint stated. The woman reporting the abuse did not confirm whether the bottle hit the child.

Babauta was found nearby and allegedly claimed not to remember what had happened. She allegedly told officers, "I'm just high." When asked to elaborate, Babauta said, "lots of ice," the complaint added.

As she was being transported to the precinct, Babauta was falling in and out of sleep, and laughing and dancing for no reason, according to police.

The child was assessed and transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for further examination.

The Office of the Attorney General said Babauta faces up to six years in prison for all charges. She also has an active child abuse case from 2020.

Babauta was confined on $5,000 cash bail, the AG's office said in its Magistrate Summary Report.