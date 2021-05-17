The number of fully vaccinated residents on Guam recently passed 72,000. And the government is easing quarantine restrictions for visitors and returning families.

New guidance released Sunday by the Department of Public Health and Social Services grants the new option for travelers coming from areas with few to no new COVID-19 cases.

The Guam Daily Post spoke to several residents to find out if they think the island is ready.

Eric Marble, Mangilao

Have you gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? Why or why not?

I work at (the Department of Defense) and they offered it through work. They encouraged – I guess you can come back to the office and stuff. But also, my girlfriend has some older family members here, so I want to help protect them – even though I'd probably be OK.

How do you think Guam is doing getting residents vaccinated?

It sounds really great. It seemed like it's faster than other places.

Do you think the island should ease quarantine restrictions?

Yeah, I would say so – that's my opinion. I think we've got to open hotels back up, and see if we can get some tourists to come back.

Pete Ladera, Barrigada Heights

Have you gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? Why or why not?

Yes. I wanted to visit my girls in the U.S. I want to travel, want to see my grandchildren. I'm not going to be afraid of it anymore.

How do you think Guam is doing getting residents vaccinated?

I think it's been very good – very, very well.

Do you think the island should ease quarantine restrictions?

I believe it's been so long – it's about time. I'm still afraid to go back (to the Philippines). I would imagine that we should do it ... country by country. But Guam has been doing so good, so we should be able to go back to almost normal. I support lifting everything on May 15.

Shirley Aydlett, Tumon

Have you gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? Why or why not?

Yes I have, just for the hope of travel and also to help out the island community. My mom can't take it, so I wanted to help her as much as I can.

How do you think Guam is doing getting residents vaccinated?

Oh my God, it's great. I heard that we're one of the best in the nation, so I'm proud of our island.

Do you think the island should ease quarantine restrictions?

I'm still a little bit reserved about that, but as long as everyone is doing their part – by all means, open up the economy. If we just go ahead and keep staying the course and keep doing our part, I think we can do it.

Dora Gomez, Dededo

Have you gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? Why or why not?

Yes I have, just to be safe. It's all about just being cautious. And the age – getting older, it's not a joke. Everybody thinks it's a joke. No. It's to be safe.

How do you think Guam is doing getting residents vaccinated?

I'm not from Guam, but from what I've seen – I see Guam doing really well. I'm originally from the states. Compared to Texas, Guam is doing really well.

Do you think the island should ease quarantine restrictions?

For me, not really. But I think it's time, because I've seen a lot of people struggling already. I think it's time for at least some of the businesses to open more for their customers. Some of the customers are wondering, "OK, when am I going to get to go to the store?" At least to go shop a little longer, and they really need more time.

Alexander Reyes, Mangilao

Have you gotten vaccinated for COVID-19? Why or why not?

No, not yet. I want to wait for all the symptoms or any drawbacks first before actually getting it – just from hearing it from people or Googling it myself, reading more studies on it and seeing all the pros and cons to it first.

Do you think the island should ease quarantine restrictions?

No, I still think it needs to happen for their safety and ours, because I'm pretty sure there's still that few percentage that are still positive.