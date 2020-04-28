Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said she's putting to good use the direct COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government but has yet to release a detailed breakdown of where and how the estimated $129 million is being spent.

"I'm not holding any of this money back. Why would I when it's given to help out our economy, given to help fight the coronavirus?" the governor said in her latest news briefing.

The governor said she's making sure the federal COVID-19 funds are used properly, so as not to violate federal conditions.

She said she's adjusted eligibility requirements for public assistance programs so more residents can qualify for food, cash and health aid, among other things.

But that statement of using money properly is not enough, according to Sen. Telo Taitague.

The minority leader of the 35th Legislature renewed her call for the governor to "summarize Guam's use of federally approved COVID-19 funding, including compliance to stipulations of the CARES Act."

Taitague also asked the governor to consider using a portion of the federal funds to advance the release of relief checks to all eligible taxpayers.

The governor used $11 million in local funds to advance the payment of relief checks, but only for those earning $10,000 a year. More than 60,000 Guam taxpayers await their checks.

Violating any conditions set forth by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to the governor, could prompt the federal government to remove or take away the funds.

The governor said she's looking at all allowable use of the funds, based on federal conditions.

Locally funded direct aid sought

That's the same response she gave to Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, who asked the governor to use up to 10% of the federal funds for a local unemployment program, which fits right into the goal of her Bill 340.

"I am looking at federal funds that are available and also local funds as I have done with the advance of the Economic Recovery Program," the governor wrote to Lee. "I will work with you on legislation if required."

The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund may only be used to cover expenses that:

• are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID–19;

• were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, the date of enactment of the CARES Act, for the state or government; and

• were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.

Leveraging aid to military

The governor also said she's going to write a letter to President Donald Trump to tell him about the federal government's slow response to Guam's efforts to get relief checks and unemployment checks into the hands of Guam residents who are eligible to receive them.

She said Trump may be persuaded to get the federal government to approve Guam's submitted plans, "given that Guam has extended help to the military." She's referring to GovGuam welcoming the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt crew to dock on Guam, and for its sailors who didn't test positive to stay at Guam hotels.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation, for example, submitted its implementation plan to the federal government for the relief checks before anyone else did.

It's already been three weeks, the governor said, and Rev & Tax still has not heard back from the US. Department of the Treasury on this.

Once the implementation plan is approved and the money goes into GovGuam's account, relief checks will be immediately sent to Guam taxpayers, the governor said.

The Guam Department of Labor also sent to the U.S. Department of Labor its proposed unemployment benefits applications and systems, but to date it has not received approval. This delays the opening of the application process for those who lost their jobs, were furloughed or got pay cuts.