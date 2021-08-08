Joshua Grey, 31, said he doesn't plan on getting vaccinated anytime soon despite worrisome variants of COVID-19 reaching Guam or the number of cases increasing over the past few days. However, there's one thing that could prompt him to do it, he said.

"Only when it becomes mandatory then, yes, I will take it," the father of three told The Guam Daily Post. "I'm not ready yet to get vaccinated. Maybe months later but not yet."

COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory among all Guam residents.

On Friday, the governor ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for government of Guam workers in the executive branch effective Aug. 9, or the workers will be required to subject themselves to weekly testing. Those who refuse to get vaccinated or do not submit to weekly testing could face disciplinary action.

But for those like Grey who are stay-at-home parents, vaccination is not mandated.

GovGuam officials are, however, highly encouraging everyone at least 12 years old to get vaccinated as an added layer of protection against the coronavirus.

Some private sector businesses have also started mandating COVID-19 vaccination because of increases in cases.

But for many businesses, getting vaccinated remains a recommendation.

"My employer encourages us to get vaccinated," said air conditioning technician J. Keleb, 27, who got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine only last week. Keleb said his employer gave him time off to get vaccinated.

Grey said while his fully-vaccinated wife is working, he's been the one taking care of their children ages 1, 3 and 9. Though he hasn't been vaccinated, he's taken most precautionary measures, he said.

"When I go out and come back home, I shower outside the main house first and change to clean clothes before entering the house. I am not against vaccination but I'm just not ready yet, physically and mentally," he said.

Where Guam stands now

Despite holdouts like Grey, more than 76% or 104,216 of Guam's estimated 136,293 vaccine-eligible population have already been fully vaccinated. Vaccination is available for those at least 12 years old.

The goal to immunize 80%, or 96,031, adults, was reached on July 29.

As of Aug. 6, a total of 104,216 or 76.46% of Guam’s vaccine-eligible population, which includes residents ages 12 and up, have received the vaccine. This percentage includes 7,422 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12–17, as well as Guam's fully vaccinated adult population of 96,794, according the Joint Information Center.

New school year

But with private schools already open and public schools opening on Aug. 12, hundreds more of Guam's youth are getting vaccinated, including the children of Lisha Manibusan-Sanchez, 41.

Manibusan-Sanchez took her children, ages 13 and 16 to get their second dose before the new school year starts. Her 18-year-old child just graduated but was already fully vaccinated.

"There are different variants out there and I'm pretty sure there will be more. We just need to continue to do what we have to do to protect ourselves and our family. We've done everything including getting the whole family fully vaccinated, and the other things that are now part of our daily life - washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask and still watching your distance," Manibusan-Sanchez said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said 100% full vaccination for the eligible would be impossible but her administration will continue to encourage more to get their shots.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam National Guard, along with other public and private sector agencies, continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccination.

Pandemic of the unvaccinated

Most COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations and cases since Jan. 1 involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

What most of the world is seeing now is what experts call the "pandemic of the unvaccinated," Dr. Michael Cruz, Adelup's chief medical advisor and assistant adjutant general of the Guam Army National Guard, said at the Recovery Task Force meeting on Wednesday.

At Guam Memorial Hospital, a patient in the intensive care unit as of Friday was not fully vaccinated, GMH confirmed.

Getting fully vaccinated does not stop infection or transmission, but it does prevent severe symptoms and hospitalization. Breakthrough cases remain rare, medical experts said, referring to people still being hospitalized or dying even after being fully vaccinated.

Cruz and other health officials said there's been an increase in new COVID-19 cases in both the military and civilian population, but hospitalization remains low.

However, Guam's COVID-19 area risk score jumped to its highest this year, to 5.4 as of Friday. It's now well past GovGuam's benchmark of 2.5 as a comfortable threshold.