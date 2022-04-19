Matt P. Quinata, 56, managed to defy all the odds after being in and out of coma in the 221 days he stayed at Guam Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 - and is thankful to get his voice back after 15 months.

"I thought it was hoarse. I didn't think it was my voice," Quinata said in an interview with The Guam Daily Post on Monday at his parents' home in Inalåhan.

He described the moment he heard his voice again and managed to utter the word "hello" to the other person in the room, a nurse.

Quinata is Guam's longest hospitalized COVID-19 patient at 221 days, from Nov. 28, 2020 to July 7, 2021.

But, long after he was discharged from GMH, he still couldn't talk or use his voice.

That changed after a tracheal reconstruction surgery at Keck Hospital in Los Angeles, California in February. He came back to Guam last month.

"For me, it was just a surprise because it sounded different, to me," he said right after hearing his own voice after 15 months.

It took a little while to get used to, he said, and only after his family and friends assured him that it was his own voice he's hearing.

"But I can't sing still," he said in a jest during his first in-person interview, with his younger sister Michelle by his side. They were later joined at the interview by their 85-year-old father, Vicente "Ben" Quinata.

Matt Quinata didn't realize how important one's voice is until he lost it for several months.

Now that he's able to speak again, he would like to share his experience to help others who are still dealing with what's called "long COVID."

He still feels tingling on his fingertips and exhaustion after taking only a few steps.

But patience, he said, would pay off.

He strongly recommends getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. Matt Quinata got sick before COVID-19 vaccines became available worldwide.

"Why chance getting sick and getting sick like me possibly? You never know how it's gonna affect each and every person so I say get vaccinated just to be safe," he said.

And even after the mask mandates are lifted, Matt Quinata said he will keep his mask on when in public to be on the safe side. He said he's read of high flu cases among young people after the masks came off.

Despite his ordeal, he has more to celebrate than he could ever imagine.

"I'm very fortunate I have very good friends, good family, everybody’s supportive," he said.

Before he regaining his voice, he communicated through hand gestures, clicking his tongue, or written messages.

Seeing a familiar face or hearing a familiar voice and the countless prayers of his family, his friends and even strangers kept him alive, he said.

"The lowest point is basically being in the hospital and being by myself," Quinata said.

After his long stay at GMH, he said his niece wrote a letter to the hospital administrator to allow his family members to visit him.

"I was able to have two people come and stay with me like in the morning or the day just for a couple of hours because that's what the doctor also recommended, so I don't get depressed," he said.

He has nothing but gratefulness to the doctors and staff at GMH, including Dr. Joleen Aguon, for without them, he said, he wouldn't be here to tell his tale.

His COVID-19 ordeal also got the family much closer than ever, he said. He said he's forever grateful to his siblings, his father, his whole family, his friends, his fellow parishioners and the John F. Kennedy High School Class of 1983.

His own pastor coined the term "miracle Matt" for surviving his ordeal, for bringing everyone he knows closer to God, he said.

Since his hospitalization, his family and friends have started a rosary on Zoom which could last five hours. It continues to this day, he said.

He said for a patient like him, it didn't really feel like he was at the hospital for 221 days.

"Because when you wake up from a coma, you wake up from one of those things, it’s like waking up the next day. For me at least because I don't remember. It's only through conversations with my niece and the family that I started to put pieces together because there's a lot of things I don't remember from my stay there," he said. "I know I was in bed but I didn't feel sick in a way but my body was sick, you know what I mean?"