Immunization efforts continue at Southern High tomorrow

Following up on the effort to ensure more Guam Department of Education students have all of the immunization shots required to attend school, a clinic will be held at Southern High School on Monday.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services' Immunization Program is conducting a free clinic for our Southern High School students that are pending a TB skin test and Tdap. The testing will be conducted at the campus gymnasium from 9 a.m.- noon. Patrons are to enter through the lower football field parking entrance.

Officials released a schedule for the clinic:

• 9-10 a.m. – freshmen class

• 10-11 a.m. – upperclassmen

• 11-11:30 a.m. – Southern High School students and employees

Parents and legal guardians of students under the age of 18 must be present on campus to sign consent forms for their children, according to the GDOE press release. In addition, all participants are encouraged to bring their latest shot records with them. DPHSS will administer vaccinations based on availability.

This is the second such clinic held at local schools. Last week, DPHSS and GDOE partnered up to get John F. Kennedy High School students fully immunized as students are returning to face-to-face instruction. Certain requirements like the TB test are necessary for students to attend class as well as participate in interscholastic sports.

Participants also will need to follow the COVID-19 Mitigation Guidelines:

• Undergo a temperature check before entering campus;

• Wear a mask at all times;

• Maintain a physical of distance of at least 6 feet.; and

• Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often.

For parents or students who want to learn more, call the school health counselor, Joycelyn Sosa, at 300-4890.