The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a flash flood warning for Guam until 6:15 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area.

Impacts include flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Flooding of public roadways is possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense received the following reports of disrupted or impassable roadways. Proceed with extreme caution or seek alternate routes when possible, until a complete assessment is done:

• Rt. 1, Ilipog by GTA, Upper Tumon

• Rt. 1 and Rt. 16 by Micronesia Mall, Dededo

• Rt. 10 by Wendy’s, Barrigada

• Rt. 8 by Golden Sea Restaurant, Barrigada

• Rt. 1, Polaris Point, Piti

• Rt. 2, Pagachao, Agat

• Rt. 1 by Chief Brodie Elementary School, Tamuning

• Rt. 4, Barcinas St., Merizo

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry;

· Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown;

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) advise residents and visitors to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.