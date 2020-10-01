Impasse on pandemic relief leads to 13,000 furloughed at United Airlines

United Airlines is proceeding with its plan to send home 13,000 of its workers home - on leave without pay.

The involuntary furlough takes effect today and was implemented after the impasse on negotiations in the U.S. Congress between Republicans and Democrats to pass another round of pandemic relief package stalled.

United and other U.S. airlines have asked Congress to pass the pandemic relief as it would have staved off the U.S. airline industry-wide furloughs.

There were no details specific to United's Guam workforce.

Guam is one of several hubs for the airline.

However, the Association of Flight Attendants' union stated that United flight attendants on Guam and in California who are affected by the furloughs would see their last paycheck in a while – covering the pay period ending Sept. 29.

Here's the memo United's management sent to employees today:

"Today is a very sad day for all of us here at United.

As you know, Congress has been negotiating another stimulus bill to address the economic impact of COVID-19 and there is strong bipartisan support. But despite a chorus of voices advocating for an extension of the CARES Act Payroll Support Program – a coalition that included industry groups, other airlines, our union partners, senior leadership at United and many of you – Congress has still not taken action.

The CARES Act Payroll Support Program funding for our airline expires today, September 30.

That means after months of aggressive cost-cutting and proactive debt-raising actions to manage the company through the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on our business, we regrettably are forced to move forward with the process of involuntarily furloughing about 13,000 of our United team members.

And while sadly, involuntary furloughs begin today, we haven’t given up.

In a continuing effort to give the federal government every opportunity to act, we have made clear to leadership in the Administration, Congress and among our union partners that we can and will reverse the furlough process if the CARES Act Payroll Support Program is extended in the next few days. We implore our elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now, and save jobs.

As you know, we started the involuntary furlough process earlier this summer when we issued WARN notices to 36,000 of our employees. We later decreased that figure by more than half to about 16,000 United employees who would be notified of an involuntary furlough effective as early as Oct. 1. And since then, we’ve also worked to further reduce the total number of furloughs by working closely with our union partners, introducing new voluntary options, and proposing creative solutions that would save jobs.

The pandemic has devastated travel demand, from international restrictions to domestic quarantines to overall weakness in customer bookings. But throughout – and in spite of – the challenges of the past eight months, all of our employees have demonstrated how much they care about each other and our customers. To our departing 13,000 family members: thank you for your dedication and we look forward to welcoming you back."