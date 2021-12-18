The same day Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres was to meet campaign donors at a $250-a-plate private dinner on Guam, lawmakers back home began an impeachment process in which he's being accused of living a publicly funded lavish lifestyle while the local government was laying off workers and his constituents were suffering.

The bipartisan impeachment resolution, made public Friday, alleges, among other things, that taxpayers paid for more than $177,000 worth of utilities for his three houses and a piggery as well as numerous trips via business- and first-class air travel.

The resolution also alleged the governor lived a lavish lifestyle on the government tab.

"These excessive expenditures lacked sufficient justification, were made during times of natural disaster, austerity and furloughs and exceeded $78,000," CNMI representatives stated in House Resolution 22-14.

"In one year following Super Typhoon Yutu, Governor Torres and Mrs. Torres took at least 16 government-funded trips, during which time Gov. Torres neglected his duties of office while dining and shopping extravagantly at taxpayer expense," the resolution states. "Commonwealth residents meanwhile suffered without adequate shelter, power or running water and struggled to rebuild their lives and homes."

Some examples of such lavish spending, according to the resolution, were:

• Dinner with a Washington, D.C., lobbyist that cost taxpayers $1,823.

• Breakfast that cost more than $399.

• "Meals featuring extravagant items such as wagyu and bison tomahawk steak, king crab, prime rib and foie gras, expensive Scotch whisky and other alcohol."

• Private birthday lunch that was expensed as a meeting.

Wil Castro, Torres’ chief of staff and former Guam senator, told The Guam Daily Post outside a Guam luxury hotel's private function room, where the fundraiser was being held, that no media would be allowed inside the event. Castro said a statement from Torres would be issued.

Torres would later issue a statement through Castro calling the allegations "false and baseless."

He also described the attempt to remove him from office and bar him from running for governor as politically motivated.

'Many successful stories of our people'

"I refused to play into their political circus before, and I will continue to fight this ridiculous and reprehensible encroachment on the executive branch," Torres stated, in part.

"I leave our people with this simple fact, after supertyphoons and our successful ongoing recoveries, and fighting back a global pandemic with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, law enforcement has found no crime and no malfeasance. Nothing. Rather, my administration has been receiving commendations for the many successful stories of our people working to help get the CNMI back on its feet. That alone speaks to the farce that Representatives Ed Propst, Celina Babauta, and Tina Sablan are trying to perpetrate on the people of CNMI," Torres said in his statement.

The impeachment resolution was pre-filed Friday morning, hours before Torres, a Republican, was to hold his reelection cocktail fundraiser at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon.

13 signatures out of 14 needed

It takes at least 14 votes, or two-thirds of the 20-member Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives, to impeach Torres.

If that happens, Torres, 42, would then face a trial by the Senate that could result in his removal as governor.

When it was pre-filed, the impeachment resolution had 11 signatures, mostly from Democrat members, led by main sponsor Rep. Babauta, chairwoman of the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations.

Two other members signed on as co-sponsors Friday within hours of the pre-filing, bringing the total to 13 supporters of the impeachment resolution.

Among the co-sponsors are three Republicans and two independents.

Prior to the filing of the impeachment resolution, Torres has been the subject of a corruption investigation by the CNMI House judiciary and government committee.

The impeachment resolution will be formally introduced Monday during the CNMI House session.

Not the first time

The filing of an impeachment resolution against Torres comes eight years after the CNMI House impeached then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial. Fitial resigned days before the Senate was to hold a trial in 2013.

At the time, the CNMI became the first U.S. territory to impeach a sitting governor, although he was not convicted at trial.

Now, Torres is facing six articles of impeachment.

These include two felony charges of theft of utility services and theft; two charges of corruption for unlawful first-class and business-class travel and misuse of government resources; and two charges of neglect of duty during a crisis and contempt of the CNMI Legislature.

The resolution alleges Torres committed felonies, corruption and neglect of duty, which action "legally warrants impeachment and trial, and removal from office."

Abuse

The first article in the impeachment resolution alleges Torres committed theft of utilities by "unjustly and without legal authorization obtaining in excess of $177,000 in taxpayer-funded utility benefits from the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation for his privately owned residences during the period February 2015 through August 2021."

The resolution says this includes "exorbitant utility expenses associated with the commercial piggery that was operating on his residential property and further requested and received unjust utility benefits for at least two residences at the same time, in As Teo and in Koblerville, for a period of approximately 16 months."

Theft of utility services in excess of $20,000 is punishable by imprisonment of not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than $10,000.

Publicly funded trips

The resolution also accused the governor of theft, alleging that he used public funds to attend a political campaign in Oregon.

Between April 28 and May 8, 2018, the governor used his elected office "to commit theft ... by unlawfully and fraudulently taking public funds to obtain airfare, stipend, and lodging to attend a political campaign event in the State of Oregon on or about April 30, 2018," the resolution states.

Taxpayers paid for first-class and business-class airfare for the governor and his spouse, as well as one day of stipend and a one-night stay in a hotel costing taxpayers approximately $16,559, according to the resolution.

The governor also is accused of taking public funds to attend a political campaign on Guam on or about June 23, 2018, costing CNMI taxpayers approximately $6,036, among other trips.

Contempt

The governor failed to attend a Dec. 10 hearing of the CNMI House Judiciary and Government Operations Committee investigating corruption allegations against him, even after a legislative subpoena was issued.

Torres sued the House JGO Committee over the filing of a subpoena.

Torres' own lieutenant governor, Arnold I. Palacios, is running against him for governor in the 2022 elections.

Torres has one other gubernatorial challenger, CNMI House Rep. Tina Sablan, who's been calling out the governor over his alleged corrupt practices and is one of the co-sponsors of the impeachment resolution.