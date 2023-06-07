Import of cats and dogs to Guam suspended

People traveling to Guam with pets will either have to leave them behind or reschedule their flights, as the devastation caused by Typhoon Mawar has halted the importation of dogs and cats to the island.

The Guam Department of Agriculture announced the suspension of canine and feline import permits Monday in a news release. All commercial animal quarantine facilities are unusable due to the damage caused by the typhoon, according to the agency. Staff at the Animal Health Division are calling all current holders of entry permits to advise them to delay travel to Guam until notified of quarantine facility clearance.

In the meantime, entry permits will be processed only for animals from exempt areas including Hawaii, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain.

“Territorial veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner conducted post-Mawar inspections of all approved quarantine facilities: Harper Valley Kennels, Andersen Pet Lodge and Animal Medical Clinic,” the release stated. "All three facilities sustained damage and are without power and/or water. Two of the three facilities have damage to their perimeter fencing."

Animal quarantine requirements are set out in Guam law and local regulations mandate perimeter fencing and utilities at any quarantine site.

“It would be a violation of Guam law to permit the entry of cats and dogs without adequate quarantine facilities capable of housing the animals in accordance with Guam law,” the department said in the release.

Dr. Turner is in contact with all three quarantine facilities and will rescind the suspension as soon as “the most substantial requirements are met,” the release said.

Exit health certificates will continue to be processed and signed, according to the release.

For more information, contact the Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division at quarantine@doag.guam.gov.