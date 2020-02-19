Criminal charges filed against Leyton Borja were dismissed Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Anita A. Sukola.

Defense Attorney Charles H. McDonald II represented Leyton Borja at the Superior Court on Tuesday. Judge Anita Sukola granted a motion filed by both McDonald and the Office of the Attorney General to dismiss all charges without prejudice, according to a press release from McDonald's office.

“I want to thank the Prosecution Division of the Attorney General’s Office for administering justice with integrity,” McDonald said. “Their actions show that they understand that their role as Prosecutors comes with great power but also great responsibility.”

McDonald also thanked the judge for agreeing to the joint dismissal.

On Sept. 4, police executed a search warrant at a home along Batulo Road in Dededo based on information that the suspect allegedly had been distributing methamphetamine out of his residence.

He was indicted by a Superior Court grand jury on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police had received information that methamphetamine was located in the area around where Borja kept his fighting roosters and that Borja would conceal methamphetamine inside latex gloves, according to court documents.

Authorities confiscated two grams of methamphetamine near a chicken coop as well as two boxes of latex gloves, a digital scale, two cellphones and an SD card.

According to McDonald, during the course of his investigation, he “uncovered numerous instances where law enforcement officers withheld exculpatory information which could have exonerated Mr. Borja from the Attorney General’s Office. As such, that exculpatory evidence was never submitted to the Grand Jury.”

McDonald said the AG’s Office then agreed to join =McDonald’s motion to dismiss the case.

McDonald and the prosecutor signed the stipulated motion to dismiss the indictment without prejudice on Jan. 17, the release stated. The court granted the motion on Tuesday.

Borja was convicted of federal drug charges. He recently returned to the District Court of Guam to answer to the violations of his supervised release conditions.

In 2007, Borja pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute less than five grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for time served, along with three years' supervised release.