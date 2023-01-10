Improvement seen in public school student achievement

Education officials have seen an increase in student achievement for public school students, however, they have noted that students are still having a difficult time adjusting to traditional classroom learning.

“At the beginning of this year, with our preliminary assessments, it looks like we are catching up to previous years' scores. We are really seeing student achievement go up over time. We think a lot of this has to do with the work that our teachers are doing, honing in on what those prerequisite skills were, as well as the school year’s skills in order to help them catch up,” Joe Sanchez, Guam Department of Education deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, told The Guam Daily Post.

He said officials recognize that they have a long journey ahead of them before students are fully caught up, but they are hopeful and dedicated to getting the students the education they need. It’s been estimated that the pandemic set students behind by at least a year academically.

“We are not out of the woods - like we are nowhere claiming that, hey, we’re not worried about learning up anymore. That is absolutely not the case, but we are very optimistic and seeing that students are improving over time,” Sanchez said.

Teachers have reported that students are still having difficulties coming back to school as there are other factors involved that are affecting student life.

“They have to really focus on getting students re-acclimated to school, that social and emotional learning piece that is not just theoretical, that is true. It really happens. How students interact with each other,” Sanchez said.

It was noted that a lack of motivation from the students is posing a particular challenge at many of the schools in the district.

“Motivation was a big thing. We did get reports of students being really excited about coming back to school but excited about coming back to school, not really getting back to work,” Sanchez said.

Educators understand the circumstances that many students are facing and they try to do their best to help them focus on academic progress.

“So they’ve had to deal with emotional issues, they’ve had to deal with motivation issues, they have to kind of retrain students about how to behave on a school campus as well as in a classroom. So a lot of time was really spent really trying to acclimate them to the operations of a school in a classroom on top of the academics that they have to take care of. So that really affected the pace,” Sanchez said.

Through the commitment teachers have to their students, the preliminary data is reflecting the hard work of both the teachers and students.

“The good thing is, the preliminary data that we have from last year’s scores and the preliminary data that we have from this fall, it shows that students are improving and that’s why we continue to keep optimistic,” Sanchez concluded.