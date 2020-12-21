Pedro and Margarita Blas have lived in their Dededo home for nearly 50 years.

Sunday started off as a regular day. Pedro attended Mass virtually while his wife, Margarita, stepped into the kitchen. Within minutes, they were rushing frantically out of their home after a fire broke out in a bedroom and flames engulfed the entire room.

Guam Fire Department personnel responded to the home on Kalamasa Drive just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Annamarie Blas Arceo, received a phone call about 45 minutes later.

“They said Nanay and Papa’s house got burned down,” she said.

“All I could think of is is everybody safe?”

She and her family rushed to the family compound to find firefighters still trying to put out the fire.

"I'm just thankful it happened this morning and not while they were asleep because I don’t think they would have made it out if they were asleep,” said Arceo.

While her family members were able to get out in time, the family pets, two dogs, did not.

“The fire was too big already. They couldn’t put a stop to it. My sister, they had to hold her back from trying to run in to get the two dogs. You know just knowing they were in there was really - it was too hard for her. The two dogs didn't make it," she said. “(They) were her life.”

Sunday was the first time the entire family had gotten together since the pandemic.

"We haven't seen each other as a family because of COVID. This just tells of our love for family and culture ... how people as human beings just pull together. Everybody’s here to support and everybody came to the rescue,” Arceo said. "This is just very telling how in a moment of crisis people pull together even during this COVID moment."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Representatives from the Dededo Mayor’s Office and the American Red Cross were at the scene offering assistance.

“There's a lot of emotions flying all over the place right now. It's a lot of worry but at the end of the day I think once we clear through all of that we're just thankful everybody is safe and alive,” Arceo said. “That’s the greatest lesson here.”