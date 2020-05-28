The weeklong outreach for Guam's homeless population in light of the COVID-19 pandemic entered its second day Wednesday. Tamuning, near the village mayor's office and gymnasium, served as the initial location for the expanded initiative. On Wednesday, Hagåtña took the spotlight with testing headquartered at the Paseo de Susana park.

The initiative doesn't just incorporate COVID-19 testing, however. Nonprofit organizations partnered with the Department and Public Health and Socials Services are also using the weeklong event to help the homeless finds jobs and housing through the Passport to Services program.

The program is normally run every April, according to Diana Calvo, executive director at Catholic Social Services and board member at the Guam Homeless Coalition. The program helps connect Guam's homeless to job opportunities, housing services, drug rehabilitation programs and other services.

"However, due to COVID because of social distancing – and the focus is really making sure that the homeless are COVID-free – we coordinated with (Public Health) to do community testing," Calvo said.

After the homeless individuals were tested by Public Health workers, they were directed to other stations where they could register for Passport to Services as well as receive food and supplies.

Bruce Guzman isn't homeless but he did get tested Wednesday. Guzman, a fisherman, said he has a home in Maina but is staying at Paseo waiting for the mackerel season to arrive.

"I am worried about having (COVID-19)," Guzman said. "It's bad for the health."

Guzman was offered to register for the Passport to Services program but said he doesn't really need it, being able to primarily live off fishing. He said he does what he can to assist the homeless living in the area, however.

"When I catch fish, I sell it. And then I go McDonald's and buy them sandwiches and drinks, like that," Guzman said. "They're friendly, yeah."

At the far end of Paseo are the pavilions. Many homeless have made these concrete shelters their homes – evident by the abundance of clothes, sleeping mats and other personal items left inside. Hagåtña in general is where many of Guam's street homeless reside.

Paseo was to be the site of a temporary homeless shelter but just before it was set to open, the site was abandoned. Instead, a new hardened location is being sought for the shelter.