Instead of running against only one other candidate, Republican Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf has found himself opposed by three Democrats in the 2020 general election.

"The cancellation of the primary election changed the dynamics of the election for me and other mayors," Chargualaf, who's seeking a fourth term, told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

Merizo has 1,282 registered voters as of Sept. 30, according to the Guam Election Commission.

As with other villages, especially Yigo which has six mayoral candidates, a winning candidate may have a mandate of 20% or less of the voters in that village.

That's a result of the cancellation of the primary election that would have narrowed the field of mayoral candidates to only two during the general election.

"I just wish that people vote with their minds and hearts," Chargualaf, 62, said. "I have a performance record that others can use as benchmarks. I've brought honor and pride to the village."

He said if his solid base of supporters in the previous elections stand by him, he has a fighting chance to win a fourth term. He was first elected mayor in 2008.

'Every single vote matters'

Stephen M. Cruz, one of the Democrat candidates for mayor, said a crowded race for mayor is not only because of the cancellation of the primary election but also because "there are different visions" of what Merizo can be.

"The winner takes all," he said. "Every single vote matters because there are more candidates, but the number of registered voters is about the same. And one can win by just one or two votes."

Cruz said this means candidates have to "work harder" to get their campaign messages out but with social distancing, masks and other health and safety precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19.

As part of their campaign, Cruz's campaign has put up signs and images that he said convey positive messages such as the coconut Christmas tree, giant hearts, and the October or fall seasonal display in the village.

"This whole pandemic changed the campaigning, but we have to adapt and respect everybody's space. So we put up signs. It's hard to go door-to-door when you're supposed to be socially distancing. We do a lot of social media campaigning, too," said the 61-year-old Cruz, who is a retired Guam Police Department captain. He is the owner and CEO of SMC Security.

Both Cruz and Chargualaf's fathers also served as commissioner or mayor of Merizo for several terms.

John P. Taijeron, 60, also a Democrat candidate for mayor, said having four mayoral candidates for Merizo means "people see and know that Merizo needs improvement."

"I am standing up for transparency, trustworthiness and accountability," he said. Taijeron is currently a fire protection specialist contractor for the Guam Army National Guard.

Taijeron said he started campaigning early, so he was able to start going house-to-house before COVID-19 reached Guam.

"So that paid off. Now I mostly use the phone for campaigning," he said.

Julie S.N. Cruz is also a Democrat candidate for mayor of Merizo. Multiple calls to her were not returned as of press time.

Candidates: Democrats

No. 1 - Julie S.N. Cruz

No. 2 - John P. Taijeron

No. 3 - Stephen Michael Cruz

Candidate: Republican