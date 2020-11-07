In-office absentee voting and curbside voting for the 2020 Runoff Election for Guam delegate will begin on Monday at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña.

The runoff election will determine who will represent Guam as delegate to Washington D.C.

The Guam Election Commission announced the following schedule for the GEC Polling Room on the third floor as well as curbside at GCIC:

GEC Polling Room (3rd Floor) and Curbside, GCIC Building, Hagåtña

Monday – Friday

Nov. 9, 2020 – Nov. 13, 2020

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Manamko’ Hour

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 14, 2020

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Manamko’ Hour

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, November 16, 2020

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Manamko’ Hour

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Voters, regardless of voting district, may vote during the in-office absentee Voting period at the GCIC Building in Hagåtña. Voters will be serviced on a first come, first served basis, the GEC stated.

Voters are reminded to wear a mask, bring a photo ID, and are encouraged to bring a black ink pen.

Pursuant to 3 GCA § 13108, persons eligible to vote in a runoff election shall be the same voters who were eligible to vote at the election that precipitated the need for the runoff.

A runoff election between the top two vote-getters is required by law when no one gets a 50%-plus-one vote during the general election.

Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas got the highest number of votes, but the 13,000 votes he received accounted for 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in the congressional race.

Robert Underwood, a former delegate and former University of Guam president, received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes.

Republican Sen. William "Wil" Castro received 5,942 or 21% of the votes.

Guam canceled the primary election to help minimize the impact of COVID-19 and allowed GEC to prepare more for the general election.