In-office, homebound voting to begin Tuesday for Yona special election

Amid the pandemic, Yona's nearly 3,000 registered voters will have a chance to pick their new mayor among six candidates during a May 30 special election.

As of the end of registration on May 20, a total of 2,896 Yona residents had registered to vote, according to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Yona's voter turnout during the 2016 election year was 63% for the primary and 69% for the general election, commission data shows.

Whoever wins the special election will fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Jesse M. Blas, until Jan. 4, 2021. Blas resigned Jan. 30 after facing extortion and bribery charges that have kept him in federal detention since September 2019.

Franklin Hiton is the only Republican candidate. There are five Democrats vying for the post: Ethan Camacho, Cedric Diaz, Roque Eustaquio, Bill Quenga, and Edward Terlaje.

Wear mask, bring a pen

Whether the COVID-19 pandemic will affect Yona's special election voter turnout is everyone's guess at this time, but Pangelinan said safety measures are in place so voters will feel safe and secure when they cast their vote.

Voters are required to wear a protective mask and bring their own black or blue pen as part of efforts to continue to contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"But if they forgot to bring a mask and pen, the commission will be able to provide them with what they need to vote," Pangelinan said.

The commission has purchased 2,700 masks for staff, poll workers and voters.

There will be hand-washing equipment and hand sanitizers at the polling rooms.

Social distancing will be enforced while inside and around the polling rooms.

Pangelinan and the Yona Mayor's Office staff on Saturday drove around the village to remind residents of the special election.

"The Guam Election Commission is taking every precaution to protect the voters and the community of Yona," Pangelinan said in a prerecorded message that was repeatedly played on a speaker that's on the utility truck of the Yona Mayor's Office.

The May 30 special election will be held from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at M.U. Lujan Elementary School. There will be three polling rooms.

Absentee voting

In-office and homebound voting for the Yona special election will begin Tuesday, May 26.

For more information, contact the Guam Election Commission at 477-9791 or email vote@gec.guam.gov.

Primary election

Individuals filing their candidate packets for the primary election, meanwhile, have been trickling in. So far, only 20 have filed.

No one filed on Thursday, and only two filed on Friday: incumbent Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann and Sinajana Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte.