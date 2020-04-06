Magof Mondays
In the shadow of COVID-19, life goes on
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor: 'They're asking us to help them get over this God-awful virus'
- As GovGuam makes payday, senator calls for release of 4K refund checks
- Governor: Road checkpoints start Tuesday
- $2.2M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- Navy to quarantine sailors in hotels
- Nauta family celebrates 2 COVID-19 recoveries
- 'All flights suspended' – with the exception of United's lifeline flights
- 'He’s within reach, but we can’t reach him'
- Navy fires captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt; 3,000 places secured for sailors off the ship
- Second COVID-19 death reported on Guam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Government of Guam workers – even those who didn't have to report to work because their offices are closed – are lucky in that their paychecks… Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
The day before the “shut Guam” order came last month, I received a text from my daughter: “FOUND LITTER OF PUPPIES. THEY’RE STARVING.” Read more
- By Gary Kuper
“Hope for the best, but plan for the worst” are words that we should take to heart. While countries have shown gains against the virus, we’re … Read more