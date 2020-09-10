In trial run, GDOE allowed transition from third-party financial overseer

By John O'Connor

The Guam Department of Education received notification from the U.S. Department of Education that it will have the opportunity to begin transitioning away from third-party oversight of federal grant funds.

This means GDOE may also have the opportunity to free up some local funding used to pay the third-party fiduciary, and use most of that money for schools.

Alvarez & Marsal is the current third-party overseeing GDOE finances. The rate for those services in late 2019 was $2.5 million per year.

"That's going to be our next discussion with the contract renewal with the third party ... If their oversight responsibility ... is being reduced over the next six months, then we want that reflected in the contract as well," Fernandez told the Post.

USDOE officials conducted virtual monitoring of GDOE's Reconsideration Evaluation Plan between July 14 and July 16.

Federal officials noted that notable progress had been made with regard to addressing tasks within the plan, according to a release from GDOE.

"As a result, (U.S. DOE) removed several requirements in place, such as two of the four required GDOE signatures as part of the biweekly employee time certification and reimbursement process. Additionally, beginning Aug. 31, 2020, (USDOE) has removed the requirement for (third party) oversight of the physical inventory process for a six-month probationary period. The probationary period spans from Aug. 31, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021," the release stated.

The department will also be working on two major initiatives over the next six months in order to complete the remaining items in the plan. These will focus on automating employee time tracking and fixed assets inventory, beginning with consolidated grant activities and then expanding to other federal grants, according to the GDOE release.

"Once both initiatives are implemented, the GDOE should be able to finalize its completion of the REP and to continue transitioning further from (third-party) oversight," the release added.

The third-party fiduciary has been overseeing GDOE's management of federal grant funding since 2009. This came after the department was designated as a high-risk recipient of federal funds in 2003.

Fernandez does not know yet how much GDOE could save with a reduction in the third party's responsibilities. The department is still doing an analysis of what has been paid to Alvarez & Marsal over the years and in the current year. The contract is up for renewal at the end of October, but the amount GDOE owes to the firm is based on the scope of responsibility and activities dictated by U.S. DOE, Fernandez said.

"Whenever that scope of work is able to be reduced then we can work to negotiate a lower amount with them," he said.

The department also faces more than $14 million in cuts under the fiscal 2021 budget, at least initially, based on the budget plan the Legislature approved.

Whatever savings GDOE might gain from not having to pay a financial overseer won't make up for the $14 million shortfall but GDOE plans to still use the majority of the projected savings on schools and addressing the needs of students.

"We don't necessarily believe we need to use (savings) to expand central office functions around financial management and so forth," Fernandez said. "We had thought there might be a need for some of that and will continue to review that, but we hope to send it mostly back to schools and the students."