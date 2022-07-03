The Bureau of Women's Affairs is working to produce a series of public service announcements about sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and teen pregnancy in an effort to educate residents about societal issues that can lead to unwanted pregnancies, according to BWA Director Jayne Flores.

"We are working with a vendor to produce these spots now, and expect that they will be completed and ready for airing on local media and social media by the end of September," she said.

Abortion has long been a sensitive topic on the predominantly Catholic island of Guam. While Flores has said that a woman's right to chose is paramount, the BWA director also has advocated for sex education and greater access to contraceptives, with abortion being a last resort.

"We have so many options available that are less invasive, less archaic than having your uterus scraped out," Flores said in 2019.

And in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, Flores called on local lawmakers to introduce legislation that could help prevent unwanted pregnancies.

That includes supporting comprehensive sex education, insurance coverage and funding for family planning services, including free birth control, greater access to emergency contraception, and programs aimed at curbing domestic violence and sexual abuse.

History shows that abortion cannot be prevented by criminalizing it, as women will find ways to terminate pregnancies even at great cost to their health, Flores stated in response to the high court ruling.

"The way Guam can eliminate the need for abortion is to reduce instances of unintended pregnancy," she added.

In addition to producing public service announcements, Flores told The Guam Daily Post that BWA will be contacting Guam Department of Education curriculum and health officers to discuss what is being taught in public middle and high schools about sex education, abstinence, birth control, pregnancy and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases. Flores said the bureau will work with GDOE to inform young people about these issues to prevent as many unplanned pregnancies as possible.

On Friday, Flores said she had spoken with congressional candidate Judi Won Pat, a former educator, to connect on these issues. She also said it's clear a lot of kids do not equate menstruation and having sex with possible pregnancy.

"Some of these girls are never told," she said.

Flores said she will also explore grant opportunities to increase public funding for and offer more widespread availability of birth control and emergency contraception. The BWA also supports efforts of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to protect fundamental women's rights, she added.