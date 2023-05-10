‘Inadmissible hearsay’: Akoma challenges AG pretrial evidence

A doctor charged with sexual assault is requesting other accusations of similar actions not be used against him at his trial.

Ugochukwu Akoma was scheduled to begin his trial April 26 on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, but the lack of evidence provided to him by the prosecution led his attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola, to file a motion to exclude certain pieces of evidence to be used at trial. Arriola asked for a separate hearing to be held to determine if the evidence can be admitted.

Akoma appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday morning before Judge John Terlaje, who explained that Judge Alberto Tolentino is expected to be the trial judge.

According to Post files, Tolentino has been absent from the courtroom since the beginning of the year due to a medical issue.

In light of Tolentino's impending return, Terlaje added he did not feel comfortable ruling on motions if he was not to be the trial judge.

However, Terlaje scheduled an evidentiary hearing that he will preside over on June 8.

A new trial date is expected to be scheduled after the hearing.

Motions

Akoma, the Hepzibah Family Medical Clinic doctor, stands accused of sexually assaulting a female patient on Oct. 23, 2021.

However, considering Akoma has been accused of similar misconduct by other female patients, but not charged, Arriola is requesting evidence or testimony surrounding the uncharged accusations not be permitted at trial.

Arriola argued in his motion that not only has the Office of the Attorney General not properly notified the defense of the use of the evidence, but the allegations are not factual.

Similarly, in a separate motion, Arriola stated the evidence turned over by the prosecution is filled with "inadmissible hearsay" that includes statements by witnesses that the accuser told them.

In response, the AG's office opposed the motions to exclude the evidence because the events for which Akoma is not charged are "very similar and relevant to the current charged crimes," and will be used to prove Akoma's character, court documents state.

Arriola argued there is no factual basis for the evidence to be used and requested an evidentiary hearing to bring the alleged victims of Akoma's uncharged incidents to court to testify and allow Akoma and his defense to "challenge the admissibility of the evidence."

Charge

Akoma's trial will have a jury of six to determine whether the doctor sexually assaulted a patient at his clinic.

According to charging documents, the woman said she was alone with Akoma in an examination room when Akoma made her sit down on a chair and sat next to her. He then made the woman touch his groin "over his clothing" and touched the victim's private area inappropriately, documents state.

Akoma was charged in October 2022, almost one year after the alleged incident.