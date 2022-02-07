Inafa' Maolek receives peace award from Rotary club

CHAMPIONS: Inafa’ Maolek Conciliation, a local nonprofit organization, receive the Rotary Club of Northern Guam’s “Peace Award” as champions of peace on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Representatives from the group were given the recognition by the club’s current president, Edward T. Cruz. Founded in 1982, Inafa’ Maolek provides mediation services, works to bring restorative justice to victims of crimes, teaches students and volunteers to become mediators. Pictured from left are: Kai Santos, Lillian Duenas, Elizabeth Duenas, Cruz and Patrick Wolff. Photo courtesy of the Rotary Club of Northern Guam