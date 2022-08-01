Inafa’Maolek Youth toured the US to join in national conservation and climate talks

On June 25, high school students representing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as Saipan’s Inafa’Maolek Youth Ambassadors attended the Native Youth Climate Adaptation and Leadership Congress (NYCALC).

The nationwide event was hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Bureau of Indian Affairs in West Virginia.

The group included Kagman High School students Angelica Mario, D’anahlei Rodriguez, Juneya Quitano, Melady Manahane, Jude Litulumar and Richard Lacson and Kina Rangamar from Marianas High School. Their mentors and advisers, Eva Aguon Cruz, Jessielyn Quitano, and CNMI lawmaker Sheila Babauta accompanied the students as they attended various presentations by native professionals in the field, according to a recent news release.

The group also took part in the National Conservation Training Center workshops and their annual river trip, taking the group down the Potomac River paddling the 12 miles.

Youth-led presentations consisted of topics about Indigenous education, language, customs, government policies, sustainable development, and sustainable agriculture, according to Inafa’Maolek Youth.

Mario expressed her gratitude for the experience and for the opportunity to learn about other native and island cultures.

“Our similarities stand out just as much as our differences. We’re all facing the same problems with climate change, commercialization, and sustainability. We were all able to educate each other on what steps could be taken to circumvent such obstacles. I hope to be able to implement all that I learned on this trip within my community," she said.

For Litulumar, finding similarities between people with many different backgrounds opened his eyes to a "new level" of thinking.

"Now I see myself wanting to know more about our past and wanting to make a positive impact for our future. Coming from an island with a rich history, we have the option to integrate ourselves into modern society while protecting our culture and environment through our Indigenous knowledge," he said.

The students also toured Washington, D.C., and visited CNMI Del. Gregorio Kilili Sablan’s office to ask relevant questions related to the congressman’s work and the issues discussed at the NYCALC.

On their last trip to Oahu, Hawaii, the students were exposed to renowned sustainability practices, urban development, and Pacific history of the island.

Youth visited Ka’ala Farms in Waianae and learned of their rich history, traditional farming practices, and natural water systems.

Rangamar explained that "being exposed to other cultures and environments gave us all a new perspective to our own home and identity."

"I’ve never felt so supported about a passion to solve issues within my community until getting involved with this project and organization, I’m so grateful for that," she said.