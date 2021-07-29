In about four months, Inalåhan residents will be able to shoot hoops.

A groundbreaking ceremony for an outdoor basketball court was held on Tuesday.

The event brought joy to the Inalåhan residents such as Ben Meno, who has lived in the village his entire life.

“It's a long-awaited facility to be here in the south. I think, most especially, the last three villages in the south that (don’t) have an outdoor court like this or a gymnasium is in the village of Umatac, Merizo and, of course, our village Inalåhan,” Meno said.

An avid basketball player and former youth basketball coach, Meno made sure he was present for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“That’s why I am here, at least there’s something for our kids now. ... I was an active basketball player, too, and also a basketball coach for 20-plus years. So now it’s real nice to see this thing come to fruition,” Meno said.

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said the basketball court project "means a whole lot."

He said he hopes the facility will bring a positive impact on village youth.

“It’s a challenge for the mayor to go out there and try to correct the juveniles and give them an alternative rather than doing drugs and stealing or what have you. This facility will be a meeting place for them to have physical activities, make friends and learn the rule of sportsmanship,” Chargualaf said.

The community basketball court is funded by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant and will be constructed by JJ Global.