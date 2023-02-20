Unlike other municipalities on island, Inalåhan did not have a village festival other than its annual religious fiesta. But this year, the village started its own: the Maga’lahi Gadao Gupot CHamoru, and people from all over came out to take part in the inaugural event.

"It's called Maga'lahi Gadao Gupot CHamoru in recognition of Inalåhan's Chief Gadao. It's called Gupot CHamoru because we wanted to use this platform to promote and perpetuate the CHamoru culture with exhibits of singers, dancers, carvers and weavers. This is important to our community, because we still hold the CHamoru values close to our hearts,” said Inalåhan Mayor Tony Chargualaf.

The Maga’lahi Gadao Gupot CHamoru festival took a lot of logistical work by the mayor and his team.

"We have been planning this for about four to five months,” said Chargualaf.

The mayor said the festival will be an annual event moving forward.

The event drew a large crowd of residents hailing from Malesso' to Yigo. Nicole Monforte, of Dededo, made the trip at her family’s recommendation.

"We just came from soccer earlier in the day and heard about this in the afternoon," said Monforte. "The music is great and there’s lots of things to see and do. It’s nice to see lots of kids and families out.”

Admittedly, she didn’t know the festival’s purpose, which was to honor Chief Gadao.

I saw the ... picture, but I thought it’s just because that’s the iconic statue in the village.” Monforte said. “I think it’s amazing and it makes me want to learn more about Chief Gadao because I forgot (his) story."

She said there was so much to do and see at the festival, her family made a day of it.

"Definitely the music was great and also the petting zoo. That was a big attraction for us because I have kids," she said.

The two-day event featured carvers such as Greg Pangelinan, weaving demonstrations by Tony Mantanona and a slinging demonstration by Sagan Kotturan CHamoru.

Mobile petting zoo

The event also brought out a new Inalåhan-based family business, Goats and Giggles, a mobile petting zoo. Christian Chargualaf, along with his parents and siblings, all came together to turn a nuisance into a family attraction.

“It started with Mom just complaining about all the animals and then we were like, 'OK, how about we put together a petting zoo?'" Chargualaf told The Guam Daily Post. "The coconut crabs (were) a hit with everybody, actually. We have baby goats, adult goats, chickens and rabbits."

The attraction allowed parents a safe place for their children while they took a look at the festival grounds.

"Someone left their kid with us,” he said, recounting how a child was left at the petting zoo while his parents enjoyed the rest of the event.

Although the attraction is not a day care, its owners are in the business of educating kids and adults alike about the animals in their care, especially the native animals such as the coconut crab and dukduk, or hermit crab, said Chargualaf.