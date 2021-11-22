Inalåhan's famed ocean tide pools, one of the most scenic and most visited natural attractions in southern Guam, will soon undergo $297,000 worth of repairs and renovation.

Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, said the government awarded the Inalåhan Pool renovation contract to Triple K Construction Co., with a notice to proceed expected on Dec. 1.

Some 564 feet of riprap walls surrounding the large and small natural pools, collectively called the Inalåhan Pool, need to be reinforced, among other things. This includes work on the bridge section.

"The Inalåhan Pool is a scenic spot for tourists and locals. It is a place for gatherings and simply enjoying the natural beauty that Guam has to offer," said Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf.

The existing diving board platform foundation needs to be repaired.

Removing the platform would further degrade the bank and compromise the integrity of the existing bank structure, Flores said.

Once the renovation is done, residents and tourists will be able to once again use the concrete staircase and platform at the scenic overlook.

That's the upper rock formation behind the large pool. It includes work on the safety enclosure at the top.

Safety hazards in the large pool will also be removed.

"The pool walls will be reinforced, diving boards replaced and the crosswalk bridge over the water to the steps above will all be reconstructed. All this will mean a safer environment for all to enjoy," Chargualaf said.

Also included in the renovation package are landscaping, and the placement of safety and informational signage.

"Being a scenic destination, the renovation of the pools will mean more visitors to the pool, which in turn means more people will patronize our businesses such as the mom and pop stores and our only restaurant, McKraut's, and possibly do a visit to Gef Pago and the Valley of the Latte," the Inalåhan mayor said. "Overall, a big win to the people of Inalåhan and the people of Guam."

The contract duration is 270 calendar days, including 30 days for the design.

Flores said the project is funded through Limited Gaming Funds appropriated to the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation.

Inalåhan Pool is a favorite snorkeling spot down south, and serves as a picturesque backdrop for picnickers and visitors.

Just four months ago, the government planted giant clams and corals in the waters of Inalåhan Pool to help revitalize it.