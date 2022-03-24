Hard work and an aggressive push to promote the beauty of the south and its role in tourism have paid off, Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said Tuesday after receiving a $95,000 grant from the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Chargualaf said Inalåhan will use the grant money to buy, install and maintain a digital billboard in front of the Malojloj transfer station.

Now that his office has received the grant, he said he will be applying for a permit from the Department of Public Works on Wednesday.

If all goes well, he said, the digital sign could be greeting motorists and passersby by the summer.

"This digital sign will inform the residents of Inalåhan about what's happening in the village and the whole of Guam, be it about wildfire advisory or weather advisory or where the next COVID-19 vaccination will be. Residents from other villages, tourists and the military will also be able to learn more about events and places they may want to check out," Chargualaf told The Guam Daily Post.

Besides displaying information about important events, cultural attractions, experiences and businesses for residents and tourists, the digital sign can also generate revenue for Inalåhan by allowing advertisers to use it for a fee that's yet to be set.

Some GVB board members earlier questioned the use of the $95,000 grant but GVB President Carl Gutierrez was able to convince the board members that villages are also at the forefront of promoting tourism.

"We are proud of the work by Mayor Chargualaf and his team to polish up Inalåhan and really make this southern gem shine," Gutierrez said in a statement. "Our grant for their village digital sign project will go a long way to keep tourism alive and help to bring back the purpose of tourism for the people of Guam. It is added value for southern residents and future visitors that are exploring the island.”

Gutierrez, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez, board director Laura Nelson-Cepeda and Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero presented the check to Chargualaf at the GVB office in Tumon.

"Our office and the residents have been keeping Inalåhan clean, keeping the vegetation at bay, making even the rocks colorful or interesting to look at. We thank GVB for supporting the villages and the mayors' council," the mayor said. "I guess GVB has seen our efforts in promoting the beauty of this southern village for the residents and also tourists for them to award us this grant."