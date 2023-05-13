Inalåhan wants more in return for cable station

Residents of Inalåhan are hoping to be more involved in the construction of a landing station in their village.

On Thursday evening, the Inalåhan Municipal Planning Council convened to discuss a resolution on the construction of a landing station by Teleguam Holdings LLC, also known as GTA.

A majority of council members were looking at approving the resolution during the half-hour-long discussion, but member Joseph Meno wanted to first start a dialogue on what the village could do to be more involved in the process.

"I totally support anything for the betterment of our island, to better our community, but I think before I move to totally support the resolution, ... I think somewhere in the resolution should say that Teleguam Holdings will report back, especially to the community," said Meno.

In particular, Meno suggested GTA's reports to Guam Environmental Protection Agency should be forwarded to the Inalåhan Mayor's Office, for example, if there were an oil spill or gas spill.

"We should know firsthand," Meno said, before Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf agreed it was a fair request.

Meno also suggested the council request that GTA help the village by providing CCTV cameras at major intersections throughout the village and phone and wireless internet connection for the mayor's office, and that the staff of the office receive cellphones.

He recognized the requests may be seen as "overkill," but said it would be "chump change" in comparison to how GTA would benefit once the cable station is complete.

"This is one way our community can benefit firsthand," said Meno.

Council members did not oppose Meno's suggestions, but discussed possible ways to approach making the requests.

Chargualaf, in particular, said he wanted to look at the bigger picture.

"The one thing I don't want to do is bring up what we want right now," he said. "I want to be able to negotiate in the future."

Eventually, the council members agreed they would pass a motion to include in the resolution a section that calls for the exchange of regulatory reports from GTA to Guam EPA. The other suggestions by Meno would not be included, with the idea they would be discussed separately from the resolution.