Visitors and residents now have something more pleasing to the eyes to gaze upon in the village of Inalåhan. The Guam Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Inalåhan mayor’s office, announced the completion of a new mural painted by four well-known Korean artists, a news release announced.

This artful service is part of GVB’s Guam Color Wave project. The visiting artists were tasked with capturing the iconography of the southern village and interpreting it in their own unique artistic style, according to GVB's release.

The mural is located next to the Papa Niyoc store and depicts Guam’s "natural wildlife, CHamoru culture, and GVB’s current marketing campaign in Korea — #GuamAgain," the release stated.

“The people of Inalåhan are grateful for GVB and the Korean artists. We have been working hard to keep our village clean and ready to promote tourism in the south. This project adds another point of interest for everyone that we welcome down here. We thank GVB for supporting the mayors and villages and look forward to more projects that promote the south,” said Inalåhan Mayor Tony Chargualaf.

The four Korean artists that GVB brought to Guam all come from different backgrounds and artistic practices. Kim Gun Joo, a silkscreen artist, who painted the Inalåhan pools diving platform in 2018, painted another mural depicting the endemic Guam rail, or Ko’ko’, alongside other iconic Guam images and the greeting “Welcome to Inalåhan.”

Lee Min Kyung is an illustration artist who has partnered with several consumer brands. Her mural in light and bright colors includes the local kingfisher or sihek.

Lee Sool is a hand painter and art director famous for her previous collaborations with Naver and K-pop artist album designs. She used her whimsical, cartoon style to depict scenic island life in the Inalåhan mural.

Lastly, Lee Jae Ho is a collage pop artist specializing in vivid artwork. He used his signature pictograph style to portray the legendary Chief Gadao.

Following the Guam Eco Wave in 2018 and now the Guam Color Wave in 2022, GVB looks forward to continuing to collaborate with artists to create new photo spots for visitors and foster cultural exchange between Guam and South Korea.

The artists' work can be found on their respective Instagram accounts:

• Kim Gun Joo: @gjdrawing

• Lee Min Kyung: @drawingmary

• Lee Sool: @slowslowyislow

• Lee Jae Ho: @275c_life