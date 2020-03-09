Inarajan celebrates 340th jubilee anniversary of St. Joseph Church

The parish at Inarajan kicked off its 340th jubilee anniversary of St. Joseph Church.

More than 50 vehicles and about 100 parishioners participated in a grand motorcade on Saturday, carrying the statues of Santa Marian Kamalen and St. Joseph.

"Time and again, our faith in God and the church has never been smooth sailing in our parish and islandwide," Rev. Joseph Anore of St. Joseph Church stated in a release. "We will always encounter bumps and hiccups along the way, but by celebrating our jubilee anniversary, we are emboldened to look back and be continuously inspired by the forebears of our faith, such as our parents and grandparents, who never abandoned their faith in God and the church amid life's vicissitudes."

St. Joseph Church, one of Guam's oldest and most historic, is celebrating 340 years of "Faith, Faithfulness and Festivity," since its founding by Spanish missionaries in 1680, the release stated.

The motorcade kicked off the jubilee anniversary with two parties on opposite borders of Inarajan, carrying the statue of Santa Marian Kamalen and St. Joseph, parading through the village and converging at the church before celebrating Mass.

Celebrating faith and tradition

The southern parish will formally recognize and celebrate its jubilee anniversary between March 19, 2020, and July 12, 2021, with a series of events highlighting faith and tradition. The village's first fiesta of the year will formally commence the parish's anniversary on March 19, beginning with 5 p.m. Mass and followed by a 6 p.m. procession through the village.

St. Joseph Church is calling on village faithful to participate in what is expected to be the parish's most celebrated commemoration in recent memory and extends the invitation to the larger island community as well.

"By actively participating and joining in the several festivities laid out for our jubilee anniversary," Anore said, "each and every one of us makes a resounding statement to the world that we will never cower or succumb to the power of evil that has been creeping and trying to destroy our faith in God and the church."

"This is our opportunity to stand up," he added, "and be counted among the numerous saints and martyrs who shined through the darkest moments of their lives."