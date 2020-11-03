Favorite Bible verses, drawings and the names of deceased loved ones could be seen on the colorful umbrella display created by the members of St. Joseph Church in Inarajan.

Father Joseph B. Anore, the parochial administrator of St. Joseph Church, said they had been working on the project since last year. It was intended to be a part of the 340th Jubilee celebration.

However, when the pandemic struck, they decided to move it to Nov. 2 to coincide with All Souls’ Day, creating a unique way to help parishioners celebrate the lives of loved ones who’ve departed.

The outcome of support and prayerful love is our memorial umbrella display, which represents our faith amid this pandemic, as well as our continuous love and prayers for our late family members, said Tihu Lujan, church volunteer.

Parishioners were able to buy the 340th anniversary-themed umbrellas, as a parish fundraiser. They decorated their umbrellas to pay homage to their loved ones on All Souls’ Day. Strict adherence to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines were practiced in the construction of the display, Lujan added.