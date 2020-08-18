The Guam Department of Education is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing after a confirmed COVID-19 case was identified at Inarajan Elementary School, the Joint Information Center confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Areas of the Inarajan Elementary campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting and will be off-limits to personnel until those processes are complete, JIC stated.

All GDOE employees are reminded to adhere to health and safety protocols while on campus. Not only are schools cleaned and sanitized daily, but other safety precautions are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to include the following: required face coverings for all students and staff; temperature screening upon arrival; 6 feet physical distancing; regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and common areas; and encouraging employees to wash hands and sanitize often.

The Port Authority of Guam also announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The individual who tested positive had limited exposure at the Port as the employee began to isolate at home at the onset of symptoms, JIC stated.

The Port took immediate action and sanitized the division where the employee worked and notified all port employees of the ongoing situation, JIC stated.

(Daily Post Staff)