Inarajan health center closes due to lack of air conditioning

The Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan has closed temporarily, beginning Thursday, July 30, due to the lack of working air conditioners in the facility, and for the health and safety of the staff and visitors. Parts needed to repair the air conditioners are expected to arrive on island this week. The center will reopen as soon as the air conditioners are repaired.

EBT cards can be picked up and applications/renewals can be dropped off at the Northern Region Community Health Center, or at the Department of Public Health and Social Services Bureau of Economic Security office on the second floor of the RanCare building across from National Office Supply in Tamuning.

For medical inquiries, call the northern health center at 635-7400. For public welfare assistance programs, call:

● BES North (Dededo) at 635-7488/635-7484/635-7439/635-7396/635-7429; or

● BES Central (RanCare) at 300-8853/300-8854/300-8850/300-8865.