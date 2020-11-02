The parish of St. Joseph’s Church in Inarajan has put together a memorial umbrella display in remembrance of the community’s departed loved ones and to commemorate All Souls’ Day.

The display was envisioned and coordinated by parish priest Father Joseph Anore and was put together over the last several weeks by volunteers.

Some umbrellas feature creative memorial displays commemorating departed loved ones, including memorial photos, according to the parish.

The display is part of the parish’s faithful promise to celebrate and commemorate the 340th jubilee anniversary of the founding of St. Joseph Church between March 12, 2020, and July 12, 2021, the parish stated.

Volunteers and parish members have donated and contributed their time and service to highlighting the occasion.

Although the Inarajan cemetery is closed in light of COVID-19, Mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. today.