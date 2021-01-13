President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee will be promoting Guam's ongoing reusable bag drive, along with other national day of service projects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as part of festivities ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

This ties in with Guam's plastic bag ban that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, officials said.

The Serve Guam Commission and AmeriCorps Programs are leading the reusable bag drive, meant especially for lower-income families.

The two agencies recognize that Guam's plastic bag ban may add to the hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic already brought on to economically disadvantaged families.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, shared the news about the reusable bag drive to be featured in national events, during Tuesday's Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting.

"What's interesting to note as well is that the Biden Inauguration Committee also reached out to us and this project, the Serve Guam project, is going to be featured nationally as well as all the other states and territories, what they are doing for the National Day of Service. So this is the Guam project that we put forward," Flores said.

At the task force meeting, she said there are four ways the public can take part in the reusable bag drive:

Volunteer to help repurpose old shirts into reusable bags

Make reusable bags on your own and bring them in

Donate clean T-shirts to create reusable bags

Donate your extra clean reusable bags

Tiffany San Nicolas, Serve Guam Commission administrative and grants assistant, later said donated shirts or clean reusable bags can be dropped off at the commission office at Suite 205 on the second floor of the GCIC Building in Hagåtña.

For additional information on how to help, call the Guam Service Commission at 300-4599.

School supplies, hygiene products

Besides the reusable bag drive, the Serve Guam Commission and AmeriCorps programs are also collecting school supplies and personal hygiene products for children and families sheltered at the Global Dorm in Maite.

Donations can be dropped off at the Guam Service Commission office, up to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Among suggested supplies for donation are pencils and crayons, coloring books, activity books, educational items, hand sanitizers, face masks and toiletries.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio will also be holding a proclamation signing on the MLK Day of Service on Monday.