This year saw another general election come and go, with several old faces returning to office, as well as some new ones taking seats alongside incumbents.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and the senators of the 37th Guam Legislature will take their oaths of office in ceremonies held Monday, their offices confirmed.

There were a few contentious races in the 2022 election cycle, but the major competition, without a doubt, was the gubernatorial race.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Even before the Democrat team of Leon Guerrero and Tenorio would square off against their Republican rivals, former Gov. Felix Camacho and running mate Sen. Tony Ada, they first had to defeat a primary challenge by Del. Michael San Nicolas and his running mate, Sabrina Salas Matanane.

After several hints at a gubernatorial run, San Nicolas confirmed that he would seek the chief executive office in mid-April, choosing Salas Matanane as candidate for lieutenant governor. Salas Matanane worked as the managing director of news and local productions at KUAM prior to the announcement. The team officially filed candidacy in late June, becoming the first gubernatorial ticket to do so.

But fortune would not favor the duo and the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane team would ultimately lose their gubernatorial bid in the primary election. They would later lend support to Camacho and Ada, despite being members of opposing parties.

However, incumbents Leon Guerrero and Tenorio would ultimately win reelection, defeating Camacho and Ada with about 55% of the vote, compared to 44% for the latter.

The race for Guam's attorney general was much closer. Former AG Douglas Moylan managed to eke out a slim victory over incumbent AG Leevin Camacho, with just 77 votes more in Moylan's favor, at least from a preliminary count conducted by the Guam Election Commission. That small difference necessitated a recount.

The official tally resulted in an even slimmer margin, with just a 39-vote difference between the two. Moylan, however, managed to maintain his lead and is poised to return as AG.

While the gubernatorial election was the main race to watch this cycle, the race for Guam's next congressional delegate resulted in a historic win for Republican candidate Sen. James Moylan.

James Moylan defeated Democrat rival Judi Won Pat, who had earlier won the Democrat candidacy after defeating Sen. Telena Nelson in the primary election. James Moylan's victory means that Guam will be sending over its first Republican representative to Congress in about 30 years.

Several elections this year included participation from sitting senators.

That meant that regardless of the outcome, a third of the legislative seats would be open for the taking for newcomers. In addition to James Moylan, Nelson and Ada, Sens. Clynton Ridgell and Mary Torres opted not to run for reelection in the upcoming Guam Legislature.

But the incoming 37th Guam Legislature will actually have six new faces, as incumbent Sen. Jose Terlaje lost his bid for reelection.

The new senators are Darrel Christopher Barnett, Thomas Fisher, Roy Quinata, William Parkinson, Dwayne San Nicolas and returning former senator, Jesse Lujan. Barnett, a well-known media personality and first-time candidate, was the second-highest vote-getter in the legislative race.