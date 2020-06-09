Guam has one new case of COVID-19, which was reported earlier today by officials.

The new case, identified during a screening at Andersen Air Force Base, brings the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 180 since testing started in mid-March.

Tonight's update on local tests conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services noted that of the 171 residents tested today all results came back negative.

There are 12 active cases of COVID-19 on Guam. There have been five deaths and 163 people released from isolation. That leaves Guam with 12 active cases.

Today's results include 84 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the DPHSS Southern Regional Community Health Center in Inarajan.