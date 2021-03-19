The 2020 income tax filing deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17.

This is an automatic extension, meaning taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Those who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline must request for an extension by filing Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Guam Individual Income Tax Return, to a penalty.

Form 4868 can be filed electronically at www.myguamtax.com.