Income tax filing deadline pushed to May 17

The income tax filing due date for individuals is extended from April 15 to May 17.

This is an automatic extension therefore taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

If you do need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline, you must request for an extension by filing Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File Guam Individual Income Tax Return, to avoid any late fees.

Form 4868 can be filed electronically at www.myguamtax.com.