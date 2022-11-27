Incoming AG seeks to dissolve court injunction over Guam's abortion ban

Attorney General-elect Douglas Moylan has said that once he is in office, he will task his attorneys to move to dissolve the injunction placed on Guam's decades-old abortion ban, allowing the ban to be enforced.

“Laws passed by our Legislature either must be enforced by the AG, or challenged by the AG before a court, not simply ignored because the AG disagrees with the law,” Moylan told The Guam Daily Post.

“If anyone chooses to challenge Public Law 20-134 (the abortion ban) before our courts, then that will be their right to do so. However, it is not within the power of the attorney general to simply ignore a duly passed law based upon the procedural history of P.L. 20-134 and how that injunction issued against it,” Moylan added.

Guam's abortion ban became law in March 1990 and was challenged almost immediately after enactment. It was later deemed unconstitutional under precedent at the time established by the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.

An injunction was placed on the law, preventing enforcement, but the measure was never repealed by local lawmakers.

More than three decades later, in June of this year, the U.S. Supreme Court had, once again, tackled the abortion issue, and this time determined that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization paved the way for states to address the abortion issue on their own. No longer facing constitutional restriction, some states have banned abortion, while others have moved to protect the practice.

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, Sen. Mary Torres and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes submitted questions to the Office of the Attorney General seeking clarity on Guam's old abortion ban.

Outgoing AG Leevin Camacho opined that the Guam Legislature exceeded its power under the Organic Act when it passed the ban because it blatantly violated the laws of the U.S. applicable to the island at the time, namely case law established by Roe v. Wade, and the provisions of the Organic Act “extending to Guam the constitutional protections that formed the basis of Roe v. Wade.”

This meant the law was void “ab initio” — void from the beginning — and had no legal effect, according to Camacho.

For now, abortion remains legal on Guam.

Moylan had been critical of how Camacho addressed the matter.

“Other states in similar situations have since June 2022 moved to dissolve the injunctions issued stopping their abortion laws from being enforced. Guam has not,” Moylan told the Post.

“The departing AG issued an opinion that he wrongly treated as having the force of law, and simply ignored the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Dobbs decision. The departing AG has violated the separation of powers doctrine between the executive branch and the legislative branch by his not moving to dissolve that now illegal injunction upon a law duly passed by our Guam Legislature and the people of Guam's elected senators,” he added.

Moylan also accused Camacho of violating his duty to enforce all laws or seek to have the courts find laws unenforceable.

“He cannot simply ignore the law and let it languish under an illegal injunction,” Moylan said.

The Guam law creating the abortion ban also provided recourse through a referendum, allowing voters to determine if the ban should be repealed. The problem is, as a consequence of its age, the law refers to an election that took place more than 30 years ago. This was one of the issues that Torres and Barnes hoped to clarify in their inquiry to the OAG following the Dobbs decision.

In Camacho's legal opinion, because the ban was unenforceable for being void ab initio, that also meant the referendum matter was moot.

Moylan said it was clear the Guam Legislature wanted the matter to go to a referendum, and he will have to research that aspect of the law once he gets into office.

“I would task my civil division deputy to do the research and then we'll discuss it and issue the opinion on whether Section 7 of P.L. 20-134 is actually effective now that the dates (have) come and gone or whether the intent of the Legislature was still clear, that they wanted a referendum,” Moylan said.

The attorney general-elect anticipates that the initial effort, to get the injunction dissolved, will take some time. He also presumes that someone may file suit “given the atmosphere out there” around abortion.

“If they don't, obviously it immediately starts taking effect. And then any complaints will have to be dealt with in terms of people violating the law,” Moylan said.

Public Law 20-134 makes abortion a felonious act for doctors and medical professionals.