Increased screenings for SKorea passengers

The U.S. State Department will be implementing medical screenings for passengers on flights from Daegu, South Korea, and Italy as an added measure to preventing the further spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

While South Korea residents account for a majority of Guam's tourists, there are no direct flights from the city of Daegu.

"We welcome news that the White House will be working with South Korea on a medical screening program for outbound passengers to the United States, including Guam," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated Sunday in a press release. "This measure not only strengthens our line of defense from COVID-19, but also aligns with my recent order to hire Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nurse Aides to assist with screening passengers at our ports of entry and health care settings."

No confirmed Guam cases

Officials reiterate that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam. Additionally, no one on island meets the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria as a person under investigation for the respiratory illness.

"Guam is carefully assessing the situation as it evolves," local officials stated.

Coronavirus continues its spread into the United States, which just recorded the country's first death caused by the virus.

To date, more than 84,000 people have become ill and more than 2,800 people, mostly in China, have died from the virus. Outbreaks in some places, such as South Korea, Iran and Italy, have been particularly severe, leading to the U.S. government's most recent travel restrictions and increased screening for travelers from those countries.

Toll on travel industry

The virus is also wreaking havoc on the travel industry. Just days ago, Philippine Airlines announced it would cut some of its flights between the Philippines and South Korea. Around the same time, the airline started the process of laying off about 300 employees to stave off financial losses caused by the Taal Volcano eruption in January and now the COVID-19 scare, according to the Manila Times. Airline representatives haven't said whether the job cuts will impact anyone working on Guam.

Over the weekend, United Airlines announced the suspension of some direct flights between hubs in the mainland, including Houston, Texas, and Newark, New Jersey, and the cities of Osaka and Narita in Japan, and in Singapore and Hong Kong, and Seoul, South Korea. The suspensions are expected through April 30.

Guam International Airport Authority officials have noted a total of 107 flight cancellations for Guam between Feb. 14 and March 28.