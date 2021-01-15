Increased security at Adelup, Congress Building ahead of presidential inauguration

The Guam Police Department is increasing security at Adelup and the Guam Congress Building ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I can confirm that on the advice of our partners in federal law enforcement, we have been asked to employ enhanced vigilance in the run-up to the presidential inauguration,” said Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin. “While our threat level is considered low, temporary enhanced precautions will be in effect.”

The local effort mirrors that of the nation’s governors. The Washington Post reported that the nation's governors, facing increasing threats to their capitols and little support or information from the federal government, said Wednesday that they are bracing for long-term danger from extremist groups who already have breached government buildings, damaged property and been linked to threats against state leaders and their families.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said they have increased security and police presence at Adelup.

“As you are probably aware, there are multiple open source reports of protests and possibly acts of violence aimed at state capitals throughout the nation,” he stated. “These protest and violent acts are being planned starting this weekend and leading up to the inauguration and swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Although we are not tracking any intelligence of such activities on Guam, we are taking steps to be prepared and stay in front of this matter as opposed to reacting to it,” the police chief stated.

The chief also reached out to Speaker Therese Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes this week.

Carlo Branch, executive director of the Guam Legislature, said on the advice of Guam's federal partners, additional security measures are being implemented for the Guam Congress Building. The information given to the Legislature did indicate the risk is low, Branch said.

Ignacio said police will provide additional security detail to the Legislature next week, noting it was the legislative branch of government that was the target of last week’s violent protest in the U.S. Congress. Several people died when protesters stormed the nation’s Capitol.

Ignacio said he’s also had discussions with U.S. Marshal Fred Sablan, Chief Marshal Troy Pangelinan from the Guam Judiciary, and Administrator of the Courts Kristina Baird about security concerns for the judicial branch, and offered GPD’s services.

“I continue to work with the Marianas Regional Fusion Center, the Homeland Security Advisor Gen. Esther Aguigui to constantly monitor developments in our region and the nation,” the chief added. “I receive daily situational reports from the FBI field office in Honolulu and we have a presence in the Joint Terrorism Task Force Guam to provide intelligence as needed.”

The chief noted that while he doesn’t anticipate any traffic issues near Adelup or the Congress Building, residents entering the facilities should anticipate some delays.