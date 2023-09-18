Increased traffic enforcement planned for airport roadways

Airport police officers will begin stepped-up traffic enforcement on all airport roadways.

Last week, the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority announced the Airport Police will start enforcing traffic laws on all airport roadways, which includes Route 10-A and Maga'håga Highway.

On Monday, Airport spokesperson Rolenda Faasuamalie explained to The Guam Daily Post the efforts are aligned with the campaign started by the Office of Public Highway Safety to enforce safe and responsible driving.

"Airport police will be conducting traffic enforcement to ensure speed limits are followed and drivers are alert and aligned with traffic signs (and) roadway markings and to prevent accidents and/or injuries on airport roadways," Faasuamalie stated, adding other roads where enforcement will be seen include Route 1, Route 8 and Route 16 - all of which feed into airport roadways.

More specifically, Airport Police officers will be looking at enforcing departure and arrival curbside, areas only to be used for loading and unloading passengers and baggage, and ensuring roadways are not backed up.

"Route 10A and Tiyan Maga'håga Highway are the two roadways that back up during rush hours, with vehicles often speeding to catch the green light or blocking access into the Light Commuter Aircraft Facility, Guam International Integrated Cargo Building and/or parking lots," Faasuamalie told the Post.

In the official release issued last week, the Airport's acting executive manager, Artemio "Ricky" Hernandez, stated Airport Police asked drivers to be cautious.

"Our traffic enforcement teams will be deployed throughout the workweek and weekends. We all need to do our part to keep our roadways safe and encourage responsible driving practices on island. We ask all motorists to follow traffic rules and, most specifically, drive with care," Hernandez stated.

According to Post files, earlier this month, the Department of Public Works started placing radar speed signs along the islands roads as part of the campaign to launched by the Office of Highway Safety to keep traffic "safe and alert."

Post files indicate that there have been a total of 22 fatal traffic crashes this year, compared to 14 total last year.