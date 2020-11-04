Incumbents retain seats at CCU

Judi Guthertz and Joey Duenas have managed to successfully retain their seats at the Consolidated Commission Utilities, beating out three other hopefuls for the positions, according to the preliminary results of Tuesday's election.

Guthertz received nearly 30% of all votes.

"Frankly, I'm quite overwhelmed at the results and it gives me the motivation to continue to work as hard as I can and to work as the citizen advocate on the commission," Guthertz said. "I'm committed to representing the ratepayers and the people of Guam, taking care of our land, our water and our energy and our environment in the process."

Duenas currently serves as the CCU chairman.

"It's a humbling experience when you get elected. Everybody wants to serve, so I'm very grateful to the people of Guam for giving me another opportunity to continue to serve them," Duenas said.

There were only two seats available at the CCU this election, occupied by Guthertz and Duenas respectively, but five candidates in total were seeking a place at the CCU.

CCU vote

candidates; votes; percentage

Guthertz, Dr. Judith Paulette; 13,057; 29.97%

Duenas, Joseph Thomas; 9,892; 22.71%

Martinez, Pedro Roy; 8,569; 19.67%

Blas, Nonito Vincent; 6,805; 15.62%

Perez, Kenneth Robert Toves; 5,158; 11.84%