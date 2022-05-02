Independent candidates face uneven election odds

Since 1978, local candidates for elected office not running under either the Democratic or Republican party banners have had a difficult mission to accomplish: receiving the required minimum number of votes to advance beyond the initial, primary election.

The standard for independents is higher than what establishment candidates typically need to garner.

The Guam Code Annotated mandates that no gubernatorial ticket "shall be eligible for general election ballot placement" unless it receives a minimum of 20% of the total combined votes cast for the teams that won partisan nominations.

In 2018, that benchmark for a hypothetical independent gubernatorial team would have been 2,285.

But that year had a highly contested primary race among the Democratic Party of Guam, with four teams seeking its nomination. In 2014, an independent candidate seeking to advance beyond that year's uncontested primary race would have needed to receive at least 3,672 votes.

The most recent attempt by an independent team to qualify for the general election was in 1986.

According to data published by the Guam Election Commission, in that year's primary election, the ticket of Jeff Pleadwell and Bill Roth received 760 votes – about 3,000 short of meeting the statutory 20% share of votes cast for the partisan gubernatorial teams.

But for most gubernatorial election years, either a Democratic or Republican ticket can win their party's contest with as few as 1,500 votes.

"No person shall be deemed nominated in a primary election unless the candidate receives votes at least three times greater than the required number of signatures needed for a nomination petition for candidacy for such election, or votes equal to 4% of the total number of persons who obtain ballots to vote in that primary election for all parties, whichever is less," Guam law prescribes.

The disparity between how many votes can equate to victory is even greater for independent senatorial hopefuls, who face a different benchmark to be placed on a general election ballot that applies to all other partisan races.

Candidates running in the independent column in a primary election for such positions as senator, mayor, vice mayor and Washington delegate must receive "at least 10% of the total number of the valid ballots cast for the office for which he or she is a candidate."

GEC data reported that in 2018, the last gubernatorial election, 30,628 ballots were cast in the primary election for the Guam Legislature, meaning an independent candidate would have needed at least 3,062 votes in order to qualify for that year's general election.

Democratic or Republican candidates in that same race needed to exceed only a minimum threshold of 750 votes that year, which is three times the number of signatures needed on a legislative nominating petition, because it is less than the other potential benchmark prescribed by law: 4% of the total number of ballots cast in that contest.

None of the 19-candidate Republican slate in 2018 received more than 2,450 votes – meaning none of them would have advanced had they been subject to the same minimum vote requirement placed on independent candidates for senator.

In order for an independent senatorial candidate to advance to the general election with just 750 votes, a maximum of 7,500 ballots would need to be cast – about a 75% reduction in voter turnout from 2018.

The bare minimum votes needed to be a Republican or Democratic nominee for delegate is 1,500, and just 300 for mayor or vice mayor.

Potential goal for San Nicolas

The 2022 election cycle may see a new attempt to reach the higher benchmark from a gubernatorial team.

In response to plans to close the Democratic primary to just "registered Democrats with the Democratic Party of Guam," the campaign of Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane, the planned primary challengers to incumbent Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, floated the notion of abandoning their plans to seek office as Democrats.

"Mike and I are ready, if Lou and Josh and this Democratic Party are going to deny people their right to choose regardless of Party, we will rally the people with an Independent Ticket focused on all of the people of Guam!" Matanane stated in a press release.

But whether a closed primary can or must be conducted this election cycle remains to be seen.

GEC executive director Maria Pangelinan has said there isn’t enough time between now and the Aug. 27 election to legally promulgate rules for one. A 2004 local court order, however, gives political parties the prerogative to choose their primary election format.

Should the party’s primary be limited to just registered Democrats, the threshold will be noticeably lower for an independent San Nicolas-Matanane ticket to advance.

Although the Democratic Party of Guam resolution excludes Democrats registered only with GEC, just 2,500 residents have given that party affiliation to the government agency. And that is the roster Pangelinan said will be used in a closed primary.

“The law is specific in that we have to use our voter registry,” she told the Post.

Pangelinan has also confirmed that should a candidate decide to run as independents, they would need to recirculate any nominating petitions that were signed when they were affiliated with either political party.

Assuming all of the voters who are registered Democrats with the GEC vote for the incumbent ticket, and if the Republican team of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada receive at least as many votes as their 2018 counterparts, the San Nicolas-Matanane campaign would need about 1,132 votes to qualify for the general election.

That's about half the number of votes a hypothetical independent ticket would have needed in 2018, even with a split primary among four Democrat gubernatorial teams.