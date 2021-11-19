A judge has dismissed the indictment against one of the Royal Navy sailors charged in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with a fight in Tumon.

Judge Alberto Tolentino presided over a hearing for Fraser Malek, 28, on Thursday.

It was said in court that the prosecution did not file a response to the defense’s request to have the indictment dismissed.

The judge granted the dismissal.

Malek was charged with two counts of assault as misdemeanors. The judge told the prosecution that it could refile the charges against Malek.

Malek and Ashley James Mansell, 31, were arrested in connection with the fight, Post files state.

Mansell was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation. He also was charged separately with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Mansell was accused of groping a woman at a nightclub prior to a street fight.

The victims told police they left the club and later spotted the suspect walking in Tumon on the other side of the street, court documents state.

The groups then got into an argument, and Mansell allegedly punched a man on the jaw. Malek then allegedly punched another man, who lost consciousness for a couple of minutes.

Malek was accused of shoving a female victim during the fight, causing her to fall off the sidewalk and into the street, court documents state.

The pair were arrested a couple of days before the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 21 departed from Guam on Aug. 13.