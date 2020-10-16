Indictment alleges traveler held forged green card for Guam-Honolulu flight

Defendant Carlos Enrique Salvatierra Morales, 36, walked into the District Court of Guam on Thursday ready to deny the federal charges filed against him.

“Not guilty, sir,” Morales said during his arraignment hearing held before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

He was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and visa fraud last week.

According to court documents, Morales knowingly conspired with others to commit the offense on or about Sept. 1, 2017.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Morales allegedly presented a fraudulent U.S. permanent resident card or green card to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents during an outbound pre-inspection flight from Guam to Hawaii.

Morales is also accused of knowing the card was forged, counterfeit, altered, falsely made and unlawfully obtained, documents state.

Morales was allowed to remain out of jail.

He is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 22.