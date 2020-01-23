A federal indictment was handed down against Darryl Jake Guerrero in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Guerrero was charged with possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also filed a notice of forfeiture of $4,940 in currency that was allegedly proceeds of Guerrero’s illegal drug activity.

A federal complaint was unsealed in the District Court on Jan. 8.

An arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

Guerrero was remanded to the custody of the U.S Marshals.