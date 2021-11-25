A federal indictment was handed down against a deported man who tried to get back into the United States through Guam from Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Clarence Poch, 42, also known as JM Irons, was indicted on a charge of attempted re-entry of a removed immigrant.

According to court documents, Poch was stopped by officers at the A.B. Won Pat Guam Airport after he got off a United flight that arrived from Chuuk on Nov. 14.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers determined he did not have authorization or permission to legally reenter the country and placed him under arrest.

Poch is scheduled to appear before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Nov. 29.

Poch was convicted in Hastings, Minnesota on May 6, 2008 for felony domestic assault and sentenced to serve a year in prison, documents state.

He is listed on the Dakota County, Minnesota's "most wanted" for a domestic violence case.