A man who was deported from the United States in 2000 was indicted by a federal grand jury after being accused of flying into Guam without getting prior permission.

T.S. Borja, 43, also known as T.S. Gabriel, was indicted on charges of attempted reentry of a removed alien.

According to court documents, Borja arrived on a United Airlines flight at the Guam International Airport from Chuuk on Oct. 24.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers checked his passport, and learned through their database that he had been deported on March 1, 2000.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations discovered that Borja was convicted in February 2000 of aggravated assault and sentenced in the Superior Court of Guam to three years in prison with credit for time served.

He admitted to federal officials that he was in prison in Guam in 1999 and was deported from Guam to Chuuk 21 years ago.

He also admitted that he did not request permission to return, documents state.

Borja is scheduled to answer to the charges today before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.